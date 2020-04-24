|
Richard "Mac" Macaluso
On Tuesday, April 14th, Richard "Mac" Macaluso, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 76. Richard was born on April 6th, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Sam and Rose Macaluso. He still had great friends from the elementary school he attended, St. Simon. At age 16, his family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where he attended Scottsdale High School and Arizona State University. He married Mary (Butterbrodt) Macaluso on November 23, 1979 in Tucson, Arizona. They raised two sons, Ryan and Thomas.
Richard was drafted into the US Army where he served as a sergeant in Korea during the Vietnam War. His lieutenant had trouble pronouncing "Macaluso" and so the nickname "Mac" was born. It stuck with him long after he was honorably discharged.
Richard had a love for traveling, live music, and the outdoors. He was Den Leader of his sons' Cub Scout troops and often took the whole group camping. Always prepared, if you ever needed anything from chapstick to a hatchet, it was a sure bet that Mr. Mac had it. A natural provider, Richard was compelled to satisfy the needs of others. This was apparent in his home life as well as his career.
As an outside sales manager in the valley for 50+ years, Richard never met a stranger. It's likely that you or someone you know received a phone call from him.The call wasn't a sales pitch, but a check-up to ensure the job was done right and a check-in on you and your family. Many clients for Universal Glass became forever friends.
Richard had a passion for competition shooting. As a long-standing member of the NRA and Cactus Combat Match League, he competed in weekly matches. He was also a classic car buff, specifically muscle cars, and enjoyed attending car shows.
Above all else, Richard is remembered for his perpetual smile and zest for life. He made everything more fun, never took anything too seriously, and was a true kid at heart. May he be remembered by one of his three favorite B's: riding a bike, contemplating on a bench, or drinking a beer.
Richard will be greeted into Heaven by his mother and father, as well as his mother and father in-law. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his two sons, Ryan (Karisa) and TJ, his grandson, Parker, his sister, Sharon Evans (Jim), his step-mother, Rita, and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. His family would like to thank all of his heart team doctors, nurses, and staff at the Flagstaff Medical Center, Scottsdale Shea Hospital and the Mayo Clinic.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020