|
|
Richard Mitch
Phoenix - On Friday, March 22, 2019, Richard Mitch, a loving husband and wonderful father of four sons, passed away at the age of 79.
Rich was born on December 5, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio to Walter and Frances Mitch. On October 8, 1960, he married Virginia (Ginna) Kulik and they began to build a family.
Rich was a retired executive of the Arizona Republic where he began as a mailer, served as a shop steward, and was promoted to plant manager.
He was an avid fan of almost all sports, of which playing golf was surely his favorite. He also had a passion to help impart that enjoyment to others. For several years, he was a multi-sport coach for his sons' athletic teams, once claiming a city championship in football with Our Lady of Perpetual Help grade school.
Years into his marriage, at the prompting of his wife, the two began to take country-dance classes. They loved it and together, quickly became skilled enough to compete and win many titles as associate members/competitors in the U.C.W.D.C. Once again, the desire to share this experience with others led them to teaching the art of country-dance, and their students became beloved friends.
Rich's greatest passion? His family; and oh how he loved us.
Rich was preceded by his parents, Walter and Frances. He is survived and loved by his wife, Virginia (Ginna), his four sons, Richard (Rick), Dennis, David and Daren, his two sisters, Carole and Cathy, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church, 9728 W Palmeras Dr, Sun City, at 9:30AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019