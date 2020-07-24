Richard Moore
Richard Moore was born in Stockton, Kansas and lived in Ohio and Arizona most of his adult life. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madolyn, his two children, Denise Delgado (Bob) and Brad Moore (Lynda), four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was a WWII veteran and served his country in the Army. He was stationed in the South Pacific. When he returned home from the war, he enrolled at the University of Miami (Ohio) under the G.I. bill and while in college reconnected with a former high school classmate, Madolyn Curtis. He and Madolyn were married in 1950.
He had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. In his lifetime he was able to visit all 50 states & exposed his family to many historical and cultural experiences. He loved camping, boating, and fishing, and instilled a love for each of these activities in his children. His family recalls many successful fishing trips in Canada, when dad's catch of the day was served as the family dinner.
He was a very positive and kind person. He always had a smile and a new joke to share with family and friends. He was a long time Christian and a man of quiet faith. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He and Madolyn moved to Phoenix 40 years ago, after the birth of their first grandchild, because family was so important to them. He will be sorely missed. The family will celebrate Richard's life in a private ceremony. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.