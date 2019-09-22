Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard (Dick) Mumey


1925 - 2019
Richard (Dick) Mumey

Scottsdale - Richard (Dick) Mumey, passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Moline Illinois on April 08, 1925 to Ralph and Mary Mumey. He is survived by his wife of more than sixty-one years Pauline (Polly) Mumey and his children Susan Mumey, Jeff Mumey, Mark Harmon, Julie Collar and his sister Martha McLaughlin.

Dick was a World War II Veteran who served in the Army and was at the battle of Normandy. After the war, he returned home and went on to graduate from Saint Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Dick went on to start and run his own successful businesses for many years in Iowa and Arizona. He was an avid pilot and enjoy golfing and playing cards with his friends.

Dick requested no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley (https://www.hov.org/donate)
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
