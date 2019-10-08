|
Richard N. (Rick) Mathews, Sr.
Sun City West - Rick passed away on October 5, 2019 in Surprise, AZ. He was born on December 30, 1932 and grew up in Buckeye graduating from Buckeye Union High School and then attending Northern Arizona University. Rick served two years in the military and was stationed in Korea. Upon his discharge he began his career as a lineman, foreman and supervisor with Arizona Public Service retiring in 1993.
Rick enjoyed hunting, biking, fishing & most of all hiking the Grand Canyon. He was a staunch supporter of the right to bear arms and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, daughters, Marty Ratlief (Loren), Maryann Bloomfield (Jay) and son Richard. Surviving grandchildren are Candice Rodgers (Mike), Morgan Ohlin (Ryan), Casey Ratlief, Makenna Bloomfield and Molly Bloomfield. Rick was also the proud "papa" to 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, 405 N. 3rd St., Buckeye, on Saturday October 12th at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be immediately following at the Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery.
The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019