Richard (Dick) Noble Bates, Sr.
Casa Grande - Richard Noble Bates, born: January 12, 1930.
Passed away from complications of pneumonia on April 30, 2019. He left our world peacefully in his sleep, to join his wife Nancy who proceeded him in death.
He is survived by his sister: Kathy Petlicke; children: Betsy Hazel, Lisa Bates, Richard Bates Jr. and Julie Morris; Grandchildren: Jennifer Hazel Mitton, Bethany Barham, Amber Bates, Nicki Bates, Emma Bates, Richard Bates lll and Trystan Walker; Great grandchildren: David Barham, Joshua Barham, London Mitton. "We will miss you Papa"
Dick was born in Kentucky and moved to Michigan at a young age. He served in the United States Army as a cook in the Korean War. He met Nancy upon returning to Michigan where they started a family. He started a career as a freight clerk for American airlines and transferred to Phoenix in 1969. He retired after 34 years with the airline. His hobbies included: Sailing, exploring Arizona, fishing, woodworking. He was an avid reader and sports fan. He joined the Sun City West Stained Glass Club after discovering his talent for glass art. He spent his last years in Casa Grande taking care of Nancy with the help of his daughters Lisa and Julie. His greatest joys were fishing with his children and grandkids and cheering them on in all of their endeavors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in his name. Condolences, pictures and remembrances can be left at:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8268310
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 10:30 -2:30
Phoenix Memorial Park
200 W. Beardsely Rd.
Phx, AZ. 85027
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 8, 2019