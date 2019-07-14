|
Richard Nosky
Scottsdale - Richard Nosky was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Chester and Garnetta Nosky. The family moved to Lakewood, Ohio where young Richard would spend his childhood. He grew into a gifted athlete and by the time he was in Lakewood High School, we would letter in Baseball, Football, and Basketball. Upon graduation, he had an option of joining the St Louis Cardinals professional baseball team, but decided to accept a scholarship for his lifetime dream of playing football at the Ohio State University. His four years there included two years playing for famed coach, Woody Hayes, years he would recount with pride the rest of his life. At Ohio State, Richard was the Reserved Officer Training Corps, and upon graduation, he married the love of his life, Virginia Domigan. The couple left for Bad Kreuznach, Germany, where 2nd Lieutenant Richard served as General Clark Ruffner's Second Armored Division Honor Guard. The couple was often able to travel and spent all possible opportunities of Lt. Nosky's leave times exploring Europe.
Richard was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and at the end of his deployment the couple left Europe for Richard to enter the MBA program at Ohio State. After graduation with a Master's of Business Administration, General Electric Company recruited Richard for its Executive Training Program. After a series of postings all over the Unites States, Richard and Virginia settled in Phoenix, Arizona, with the General Electric Computer Division. In four years, Richard rose to be Vice President of Marketing. When G.E. moved its Computer Division to Boston, Richard and several of the G.E. staff left the company and formed Courier Terminal Systems, where he was Vice President of Marketing. Over the years Richard served as President of his own Executive Search Company, Richard E. Nosky & Associates, which later became U'Ren and Nosky & Associates. He served as President of the Phoenix Business Council, was President of the Ballet Arizona board, President of the Arizona Horse Exhibiters Association, and Vice President of the Desert Show Horse Association. When Nosky retired from the business world, he accepted an offer to teach at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Of his careers, this final one turned into the joy of his life. He found he was an inspiring teacher, loved the interplay with his students. He was nominated twice as the business school's teacher of the year award, won at the second nomination for the Huizingh Outstanding Undergraduate Professor Award. He was honored with membership in the Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.
Richard continued his teaching career until his 85th year, retiring reluctantly to several health problems. Over the years he had become a competitive runner, competing in two marathons. Running became physical wearing, so he took up competitive cycling, which he pursued for 15 years traveling around CA and the southwest for races with the RPM Racing Team. A serious fall in a criterium race ended his competitive career, but he enjoyed less competitive cycling for several more years.
Richard is survived by his wife Virginia of 64 years, two sons, Richard Ellsworth, Jr. (Virginia LaBounty), Price Andrew (Catherine Wheeler), grandchildren Tess, Drew, Lauren, and Trent; Sister in Law, Anita Domigan Clancy; niece, Anita Donahue and nephew Jed Donahue.
Burial services are private; a Celebration of Life memorial will by 3 PM Thursday July 18, 2019 at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Donations may be made to Ballet Arizona and Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019