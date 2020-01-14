Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Scottsdale Worship Center
6508 E Cactus Road
Scottsdale, AZ
Richard Oral Moore


1937 - 2020
Richard Oral Moore Obituary
Richard Oral Moore

Richard was born to Otto and Lois Moore on November 7, 1937 in Lansing, Michigan and peacefully passed away in his Arizona home, on January 12th 2020.

Richard is now re-united with the Lord and his eldest son Michael. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Charmaine, sister Shirley, children David, Erin, Stephanie, Richard and Brandon and seven grandchildren Brittany, Cody, Kale, Carson, Casey, Cooper and Connor.

Richard will be forever missed as Honito, Dad, Grandpa, brother and friend.

Richards Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Scottsdale Worship Center, 6508 E Cactus Road Scottsdale AZ 85254 on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am with a post ceremony gathering to follow.

In Lieu of flowers please contribute to either Scottsdale Worship Center Missions or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
