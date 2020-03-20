|
Richard Orrin Olson
Phoenix - Richard Orrin Olson passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 88.
Richard was born on March 18, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Betsy and Albert Olson. Richard graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in metallurgy engineering. He married Janelle DeWitt in Florida in 1964 and soon after moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. He worked for over 40 years at Motorola in the semiconductor sector where he was awarded several patents.
Richard loved reading, the nightly news, opera, learning about the geology of Arizona, camping, traveling, and was quite the connoisseur of cookies! Richard was an avid hiker and spent many years leading a hiking group at their church, Scottsdale United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his two granddaughters (baking cookies of course) and was so proud of them.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janelle DeWitt Olson, daughter Ellen Olson Stellburg (Brent), granddaughters Emily and Sarah Stellburg and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org .
We are grateful to the love and care provided by Dr. Naomi Salins at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, Nan Guffey, the caregivers at Hawthorn Memory Care and the team of volunteers and professionals at Hospice of the Valley.
There will be a private graveside burial and a memorial service at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020