Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Richard P. Eriksen


Richard P. Eriksen Obituary
Richard P. Eriksen

Phoenix - Dick was born in 1936 in Detroit. His wife, Fran, and sons, Rich and Chris, survive him. After receiving a Masters Degree in Education from Wayne State, he was an administrator at GPUS and Blake schools. He then became the Headmaster for Canton Country Day School, Avery Coonley, and All Saints Episcopal School. After retiring, he taught at Phoenix Country Day School. His Sun City senior softball team, The Sidewinders, won the World Series Championship. Dick was a loving, caring, helpful person. His main goal in life was to support and bring joy to his family. Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00am at Sunland Memorial Park, 15826 Del Webb Blvd Sun City, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019
