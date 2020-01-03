Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
231 N. 3rd Street, at Monroe Street Downtown
Phoenix, AZ
Celebration of Life
Following Services
American Legion Post #1
364 N. 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
Richard P. Hubbs Sr.


1931 - 2019
Richard P. Hubbs Sr. Obituary
Richard P. Hubbs Sr.

Phoenix - Richard P. Hubbs, Sr., a Korean War Veteran passed away December 20, 2019. Richard was born February 4, 1931, in Phoenix, AZ to Wayne and Lillian Hubbs. There were eight children in the family and they all grew up in Phoenix. He graduated from St. Mary's High School and ASU with a Master's in Business. He is preceded in death by his First Wife Irene, and sons Thomas and Dennis.

Richard was a member the American Legion Luke-Greenway, Post #1 for 45 years and served as Commander and the JAG. He retired from the United States Postal Service and enjoyed his retirement by going fishing, camping, and traveling. He married his second wife Linda, and they had 24 wonderful years together. He is survived by his wife, Linda; Sons, Rick and John and his wife Janet; Daughter Mary and her Husband Keith; Brother Donald; Sister Mary Louise; 9 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren; Step-Son Charles and his wife Sundee, and 3 Step-Grandchildren.

A Mass will be held at Saint Mary's Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 am located at 231 N. 3rd Street, at Monroe Street Downtown, Phoenix, AZ. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Life held at the American Legion Post #1, located at 364 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
