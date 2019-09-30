Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 846-1914
Richard Tomecko
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
'The Bridge' United Methodist Church
4900 E. Thomas Rd
Richard Raymond Tomecko


1957 - 2019
Richard Raymond Tomecko Obituary
Richard Raymond Tomecko

Phoenix - passed away peacefully on September 26,2019. Born on September 15, 1957 in Norwalk, CA. Richard is joining his father; Thomas Tomecko, mother; Patricia Tomecko, Step Father; Paul Friend, brothers; Michael, John and Steven as well as sister; Tina. Richard is survived by his step-mother Christina Brokaw, Aunt Gail Gonzales, Uncle Raymond, Aunt Gwen Johnson,Uncle Ozmund and Aunt Doreen Fairfield and Aunt Susan Kurtz.

Richard loved the Lord, enjoyed Mountain Climbing and as served in the U.S Army.

Services will be help at 'The Bridge' United Methodist Church, 4900 E. Thomas Rd, Sunday, October. 6, 2019 at 11:30am.

Donations would be either to The Bridge or American Diabetes Association at 5333 N. 7th St. Suite B-212, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
