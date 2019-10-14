Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Remender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Remender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Remender Obituary
Richard Remender

Anthem - Richard Remender, 79, died Thursday, October 10th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Lani (Robson) Remender; his sons, Rick and Rex Remender; his daughter Elise Remender and his two grandchildren, Edith and Thomas whom brought him so much joy.

Born and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, the son of Melvin Werner and Ruth (Kool) Remender, Richard was a Marine, a graduate of University of Arizona with a law degree, and worked as a lawyer in the valley his entire life.

He was regarded as wise, honest, adventurous, funny, and conducted his life with the up most integrity.

A visitation will be held at 12:00 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019 with the funeral service starting at 1:00 P.M. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, Arizona for friends, family, and others whose lives Richard touched.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now