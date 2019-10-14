|
Richard Remender
Anthem - Richard Remender, 79, died Thursday, October 10th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Lani (Robson) Remender; his sons, Rick and Rex Remender; his daughter Elise Remender and his two grandchildren, Edith and Thomas whom brought him so much joy.
Born and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, the son of Melvin Werner and Ruth (Kool) Remender, Richard was a Marine, a graduate of University of Arizona with a law degree, and worked as a lawyer in the valley his entire life.
He was regarded as wise, honest, adventurous, funny, and conducted his life with the up most integrity.
A visitation will be held at 12:00 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019 with the funeral service starting at 1:00 P.M. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, Arizona for friends, family, and others whose lives Richard touched.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019