Richard Rufus Bayne



Richard Rufus Bayne joined his beloved Annie Ruth in glory April 25, 2020 at the age of 85.



Richard was born September 28, 1934 in Hutchinson, KS to Frank Oscar Bayne and Delia Fay (Ford) Bayne.



A veteran of the US Army during the Korean Conflict and USAF Reserves, his primary profession was teaching. He met Annie Ruth when they were students at Grand Canyon University. They were married June 20, 1958.



Richard's was a life well lived, spent in the service and education of others. Life was a grand experiment filled with endless possibilities. Ever inquisitive, he received multiple degrees and certificates over the course of a lifelong pursuit of knowledge. He shared what he learned with students in Jr. High and Sunday School. He retired from Frank Borman Jr. High School in 2000 as a science teacher. A member of Westridge Baptist Church since 1999, he served as Deacon until his passing.



Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a hero to his children and grandchildren. Many in his extended family shared his interests in Christian studies, music, wildlife, photography, travel (especially by motorcycle), science and history. He was a prankster and loved his many pets.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife Annie Ruth (Howington), parents Frank and Faye, siblings Paul, Silvia, Frank & J.D. He is survived by sister Betty Emory of Independence, KS, children Cheri (Richard Pederson), Mark (Arlene), Connie (Brian Ruddell), Brian, Warren (Kim), Eric and Scott, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 17, 2020 at the Westridge Baptist Church 6828 W Van Buren St, Phoenix. Private interment to follow at Cave Creek National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store