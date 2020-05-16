Richard "Rick" S. Cohen
Scottsdale - On Saturday, May 9th 2020, Richard "Rick" S. Cohen, loving and devoted husband and father of five children and thirteen grandchildren, passed away peacefully at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki, his five children, Stacey (Graninger), Corby (Williams), Justin (Graninger), Aly (Liang) and Troy (Cohen), their spouses, and thirteen grandchildren, Cameron, Kennedy, Cassidy, Cole, Pierce, Macey, Max, Jackson, Jake, Landry, Quinn, Vivi and Clara. Other family members he leaves behind are brother Philip Cohen, his wife Claire, and their children and grandchildren, and brother-in-law Greg Martin, his wife Betsy, and their children and grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy.
Son of Lawrence "Larry" and Ruth Cohen (both deceased), Rick was born on January 31st, 1951 and raised in Tucson, Arizona. After graduating from Rincon High School in Tucson, he attended and played football for the University of Arizona, and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity. After earning his business degree from the University of Arizona, Rick entered the family construction business and through hard work and dedication, went on to become a respected businessowner and major contributor to the commercial landscape and General Contractor industry in both Arizona and California, most recently co-owner of MACO Construction.
Besides loyalty to his family, Rick was a devoted sports fan, especially a University of Arizona Wildcat fan. Season ticket holder for both football and basketball, he very much enjoyed cheering on the Wildcats. He also treasured the California beaches, a good legal thriller novel and his many friends and business partners.
While we mourn the physical loss of Rick's body, his family has peace in knowing his presence will remain forever, while resting peacefully with the Lord above.
Rick's family will hold a celebration of life in June in Scottsdale. Please check Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary website (https://www.messingermortuary.com/) for updates or to leave a message for the family.
In lieu of flowers, Rick's family requests that donations instead be made to:
(1)Carcinoid Cancer Foundation: Donate online at https://carcinoid.kindful.com/ or mail to The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, Inc.118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100, Mount Kisco, NY 10549-2555
or
(2)University of Arizona Foundation/UA Cancer Center: Donate online at https://give.uafoundation.org/cancer-center or mail to University of Arizona Cancer Center, 1515 N. Campbell Ave., P.O. Box 245018, Tucson, AZ, 85724-5018.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 16 to May 17, 2020.