Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
chapel of First United Methodist Church
5510 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Richard S. Haines

Richard S. Haines Obituary
Richard S. Haines

Phoenix - Haines, Richard, 78 of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Richard was a native Phoenician who loved classical music, ASU football, his cats and travel. Richard worked as a commercial insurance adjuster and was a volunteer at the VA for over 10 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ronald & Lillian Haines and brother John. Richard leaves sister-in-law Ju Yan, her children Aena and Ronald Haines and brother David. He had many long-time friendships, some which were decades long.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am on April 27th, 2019 in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. Donations may be offered to any VA organization or favorite animal charity. For further information or to express condolences, please go to www.whitneymurphyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
