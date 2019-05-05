|
|
Richard Saccuci
Chandler - On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Richard Saccuci loving husband, father of three children and longtime resident of Phoenix, AZ, passed away at the age of 69. Richard was born on April 21, 1950 in Passaic, New Jersey to Errico Saccuci and Catherine Pelleteri. A graduate of Eastern Arizona College, Richard served his country in the Army and spent his years in service at Carlisle Barracks/Carlisle War College, in Carlisle PA. Upon his return to civilian life, Richard began his career in Software Quality Assurance at Honeywell/Bull, Semy Engineering, in Phoenix, AZ and with Hitachi in Santa Clara, CA. Upon his retirement he took on the cause for veterans as a Veteran Advocate. Richard had a great sense of humor, loved listening to the music of the 60's, but above all he cherished his family and friends, and his dogs (Buddy and Lulu). Richard was preceded in death by his parents Errico and Catherine Saccuci, and his sister Rosemary Manning. Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carmina Gallegos Saccuci, daughter Kim Saccuci Donnelly (Terry), sons Keith Saccuci and Kris Saccuci, granddaughters Alaria Saccuci and Grace Donnelly. Brothers, Pete Saccuci, Tom Saccuci and nieces, Tanya Winters, Amanda Reeves (Jason), Jenny Saccuci , Dolly Herrig (Tom) and nephew, Pete Saccuci. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Buddy and Lulu. We will miss him more than words can express. We love you. Arrangements were private and entrusted to Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery, Chandler AZ. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019