Richard Saliba was born on August 2, 1935 to James and Nelly Saliba in Glendale, AZ. He passed away on May 17, 2020 also in Glendale, AZ. He was an Arizona native and spent his entire life in the Phoenix area. Richard was a high school athlete, participating in football, basketball, and track. He started in the grocery business helping in his father's store, Saliba's Park and Shop Market in Peoria, AZ. He eventually took ownership of the market when his father retired to go into the investment business. After many years as a business owner, Richard transitioned into a career as a realtor. Richard was perfect for the real estate business as he was personable and made people comfortable as soon as they met him. Richard was an easy going person who got along with almost everyone. He was a compassionate soul who cared deeply for people and was concerned with the problems and suffering of others. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid sports fan and a loyal follower of the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, James and Nelly Saliba and his daughter Rachelle and granddaughter Mikayla. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, brother Jim, sisters Lynda and Julie, his children John and Ricci, his step children, Amy, Scott, and Gina, his grandchildren Mathew, Alex, Zoya, Jessilyn, Ricky, Chad, Stephen, Quincy, Christian, Emory, Lacee, Jordania, Noah, and Abigail, and his great grandchildren, Ema, Delaney, Carson, Kylie, Jack, Elias, Aiden, Paisley, and Braylynn. A celebration of life will be held at the Old Town Peoria Wedding and Events Center (which is also the house he grew up in) located at 8276 W. Monroe St., Peoria, AZ 85345 on Thursday, June 4th at 11:00am









