Richard Shadle Jr.
Richard Shadle, Jr.

Phoenix - Richard Daniel Shadle, Jr. was born September 28th,1992. He suddenly passed away August 27th, 2020 at the age of 27. Richard is survived by his daughter, Aaleahya Star Shadle; mother, Diane; father, Richard Sr.; brothers, Matthew, Daniel, Quintin and Johnny; and sisters, Adrianna and Angelica. Richard was a great brother and an amazing father. He was someone who could make you laugh over the most unexpected topics he'd bring up. Richard always had something to say. He was truly a blessing to be around, and was always straight forward with his expressions. Richard was always ready to make his daughter smile. He truly cared for everyone and cracked jokes at the most random times. He was the family's life of the party. He will be greatly missed, and his life on earth will be cherished by all who knew him. A Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church, 11640 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
