Richard (Dick) Stuart Grim
Phoenix - Richard (Dick) Stuart Grim, 84, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. Dick was born May 5, 1935 to parents James and Blanche in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and was older brother to sister Jane.
Dick attended Colgate University, after which he served a tour as a Captain in the US Airforce. He went on to earn a law degree from Stanford University, where he met his wife of 57 years, Linda Harrison Grim.
In 1963, Dick began a long career in international finance. He went to work for Continental Bank and moved with Linda to Chicago. A few years later, after the birth of son Terry, Dick received an overseas assignment and moved with his young family to Milan, Italy. He was soon promoted again and moved to London, where the Grim's welcomed daughter Marisa.
In 1971 Dick joined the leasing and financial division of Greyhound Corporation in Phoenix. The family enjoyed many happy years in Arizona and built a home in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, where they regularly spent weekends and holidays at the beach.
In 1982, seeking a new adventure, Dick and family moved to Jakarta, Indonesia, where Dick started the Indonesian office of Greyhound Leasing and Financial. After two eventful years in Southeast Asia, Dick took on his final posting with Greyhound, returning to London with Linda and Marisa.
Upon retirement, the Grims returned to Phoenix, where Dick spent many active years as a successful management consultant and entrepreneur and enjoyed seasonal migrations between homes in Phoenix and Canada.
Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; son Terry, daughter Marisa, and grandchildren Jordan, Cassidy, and Blake Camomile, and Riley, and Quinlan Grim. The family has elected not to hold a formal memorial, but anyone wishing to memorialize Dick is encouraged to donate in his name to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020