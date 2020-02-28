|
Richard Tamburo
Phoenix - Born, February 6, 1930, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Salvatore Tamburo and Miriam Tamburo, passed away at 90 years old on February 24th, 2020 at 6:15pm in Chandler, Arizona. He was the 3rd of four boys; Sam, Harry, Richard (Dick), and Tom. He was an All-American football player, football coach, Athletic Director, a friend and a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Marie Tamburo, his 3 children; Deborah Swinford, Tammy Lueck, and Rick Tamburo, his 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation services, open to all, will be held on Friday, March 6th at 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:30am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1035 E Guadalupe Road, Tempe, AZ 85283. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations are made to either the Dick and Marie Tamburo Athletic Scholarship Fund at the University of Missouri or Hospice of the Valley, Dobson House.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020