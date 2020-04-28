Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Theodore "Dick" Jenkins Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Theodore "Dick" Jenkins Sr. Obituary
Richard (Dick) Theodore Jenkins Sr

Mesa - Richard (Dick) Theodore Jenkins Sr (83) died April 24th 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born in 1937 in Dover Plains, NY to the late AJ and Edna Jenkins. He graduated from Dover High School. Dick was an Electrician for many years in the Hudson Valley and a member of the IBEW. After retirement he moved to Mesa, Az. In 1958 he married Annette Lawrence. They lived in Pleasant Valley, NY and raised 3 children. She died in 2003. Dick found love again and in 2008 he married Nancy Newton. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Mesa, Az. Sons Richard of Hyde Park, NY, David (Jenny) of Plattsburgh, NY, and Brian (Jennifer) of Lubbock, Tx. Sisters Jeanette Ostrander and Joy Godin both of Dover Plains, NY. Brother-in-law Chris Cook of Wingdale, NY. Dick is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a niece. A daughter-in-law Beth and sister Linda Cook precedes him in death. He was an avid outdoorsman until aging curtailed that. Cremation will be in Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -