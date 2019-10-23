|
Richard "Dick" Thomas
Cave Creek - Our loving husband and father passed away at 90, Friday, October 18,2019, ending a long and wonderful life. Dick was a strong man of faith and belief in God. His dedication, loyalty and fun loving manner to his family and friends always will be remembered. Dick is joining his wife, Lois of 63 years, in Heaven: and survived by his son Jay in Phoenix, AZ.
Dick and Lois were high school sweethearts from Marengo, IL. Dick adored his wife and enjoyed doing everything together with her. Family vacations, going on picnics, taking day trips to wherever Lois wanted to go, being with friends, or watching their son coach baseball games was always Dick's love and passion. Dick immensely enjoyed and valued time with his friends. Playing cards, laughing and teasing, telling jokes and stories, getting into intense conversations about any topic they chose to talk about, and bragging about his family were all what made Dick so happy. These things continued on throughout his life and Dick looked forward to seeing and talking to old friends about anything from their families growing up to pipelining to baseball and everything in between.
We have lost an absolute honest and loyal husband, father and friend who will be forever remembered for his selfless kindness to all he met.
The funeral will be Nov.1st, 1:00pm, at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E.Bell Road. Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E.Shea Blvd., Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019