Richard Thomas Aubuchon



Richard Thomas Aubuchon died on July 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Rosalie, his children Lisa and Paul Andre Aubuchon, their spouses Peter Pestalozzi and Kelley Aubuchon, and his grandchildren Kimberly and Melissa Pestalozzi and Amanda and Joseph Pierre Aubuchon. He was born on November 9, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, and moved with his parents to Phoenix in 1949. He graduated from Whittier Elementary School and North Phoenix High School. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball for the school and received various honors. He attended the University of Arizona for two years and then after transferring to San Luis Ray College in California, received his B.A. Degree. He was subsequently employed as a probation officer for the Maricopa County Juvenile Court where he remained until entering Arizona State University College of Law. He received his Juris Doctor degree in 1972 and had a private law practice until 1981 when he was appointed Superior Court Commissioner and assigned to Juvenile Court. He remained there for eighteen years before retiring in 1999. He had a full and satisfying life, spending much time with his wonderful family and thoroughly enjoying traveling from Hawaii to Turkey with his best friends. He was always extremely proud of his children and their spouses, enjoying their accomplishments and their company. He was also very proud of his grandchildren and had great faith believing that their futures will be happy and successful. He was deeply loved by his family and will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85018. A remembrance and mass will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020, beginning at 10:15 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85018. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 North 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008.



Contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Association.









