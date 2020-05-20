Richard Victor Ellstrom



Richard Victor Ellstrom passed away on May 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born in Portland, Oregon on February 7, 1922. Richard was the middle child and only son of Victor and Cora Ellstrom and had two sisters, Evelyn and Janet who preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Navy and proudly served his country in the Pacific in WWII. After the war Richard made his home first in Chicago, Illinois and then in Scottsdale, Arizona. He made a career first as a telecommunications technician and later worked for Honeywell and owned his own manufacturer representation business. Richard is survived by four children; Nancy Ellstrom Huvelle Harwin of Phoenix, AZ, James Ellstrom of El Dorado Hills, California, Stefanie Gran of Livermore, California and Jon Ellstrom of San Francisco, California. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Kimberly, James, Candace, Richard, Christina and Andrei and several great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Messinger Mortuary of Scottsdale, Arizona and Richard's remains will be interred with those of his beloved sister, Janet in Oregon at a later date.









