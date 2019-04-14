|
|
Richard "Dick" W. Schroeder
- - On October 19, 2018, Richard W. Schroeder, affectionately known as "Red" to his closest friends and family, passed away unexpectedly at the ripe age of 76.
Red was born on September 29, 1942 to Edward and Mildred Schroeder. At a very young age he met the love of his life, Karen Norton. The two wed on January 27, 1962 and built a life in Wisconsin for over two decades.
The highlight of Red's life was, without a doubt, his love for Karen. For over four (4) decades she was his best friend and his confidante. When she died years prior to his death, a piece of him died as well. Red also had an undying love for his children and grandchildren…including ones that were yet unborn at his passing. Red is survived by four (4) children and one (1) forever "fur buddy": Penny (Jerry) Kraft, Edgar WI; Mark (friend, Jeri) Schroeder, Reno, NV; Dawn Schroeder, Queen Creek, AZ; Peter (Jennifer) Schroeder, Pleasant Prairie WI; "Rusty" Schroeder - fur friend for life
He is also survived by his brother, James (JaneAnn) Schroeder — Colorado; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Dale Ritchie -Wausau, Wi; 10 grandchildren; six (6) great grandchildren and four (4) nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen and 2 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for April 20th, 2019 at Mulligans located @ 25425 S. Sun Lakes Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 from 10:30am-12 pm.
The family request memorials be given to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019