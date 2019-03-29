|
Richard W. (Dick) Smith
- - 1937 - 2019
Richard W. (Dick) Smith Went to be with our Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after fighting back from a stroke in October 2018.
He was born in Auburn, N.Y., grew up in Round Lake, and lived for many years in Albany, N.Y..
He was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam serving in the Air Force from 1957 - 1965. He drove truck for many years before working on the Albany Police Force and retiring as a Narcotics Detective.
We moved to Glendale, Arizona from New York state in 1991 where he worked at the Elks Lodge before becoming a partner in a security firm retiring in 2008. We have resided in Buckeye, AZ. since 1999. You could find him out on his tractor keeping things looking sharp.
He was very active in the Elks (BPOE) and reached 50 years last year. He was a member of Tempe Lodge # 2251 then serving as Exalted Ruler 2015 - 2016 at Phoenix West Elks #2729. Everyone knew him as the steak chef for Friday night dinners. When you got to know him you usually liked him.
He was preceded in death by his Dad Donald E. Smith, Mom Alyce Hungerford Smith, brother Arthur Smith, sister Karen McCarthy an mother-in-law Therese (Terry) Frank.
Dick is survived by his wife Susan (Frank) Smith, sister Kathryn (Kathy) Lanahan, nephews Raymond, Bill and Kurt Snyder, a son and 3 grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Phoenix West Elks Lodge # 2729 at 5525 W. Colter Street , Glendale at 4P.M. followed by a potluck.
Internment at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers would love to see donations in Dick's name to UA foundation.org to benefit the Steele Children's Research Center or the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police (azfop.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 29, 2019