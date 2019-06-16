|
Richard Watson
Tempe, AZ - Richard "Dick" Andrew Watson, 54, of Tempe, AZ, joined his Father in Heaven on June 9, 2019. Born November 6th, 1964, he was a kind and extremely creative individual. Dick shared his many talents, adventures and love of travel with his three children, Madelyn, Jack and Heather Watson. Full of spontaneity, his sense of humor and fondness for practical jokes were integral to his reputation as a genuine and welcoming, fun-loving guy. A native of the Chicago area and a graduate of Loyola University, Dick spent the majority of his life in the Phoenix area where he guided passengers as an award-winning reservations agent for American Airlines. His extended family in Minnesota along with his friends will miss his entertaining visits. Preceded in death by his father R. Richard. Survived by his former wife, Julie Morris, mother, Ellen Watson, three sisters, nieces, nephews, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at the Old Adobe Mission, 3817 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019