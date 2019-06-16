Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Adobe Mission
3817 N. Brown Ave.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Watson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Watson Obituary
Richard Watson

Tempe, AZ - Richard "Dick" Andrew Watson, 54, of Tempe, AZ, joined his Father in Heaven on June 9, 2019. Born November 6th, 1964, he was a kind and extremely creative individual. Dick shared his many talents, adventures and love of travel with his three children, Madelyn, Jack and Heather Watson. Full of spontaneity, his sense of humor and fondness for practical jokes were integral to his reputation as a genuine and welcoming, fun-loving guy. A native of the Chicago area and a graduate of Loyola University, Dick spent the majority of his life in the Phoenix area where he guided passengers as an award-winning reservations agent for American Airlines. His extended family in Minnesota along with his friends will miss his entertaining visits. Preceded in death by his father R. Richard. Survived by his former wife, Julie Morris, mother, Ellen Watson, three sisters, nieces, nephews, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral mass celebrating his life will be held at the Old Adobe Mission, 3817 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now