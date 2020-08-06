1/
Richard Wayne Farine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wayne Farine

Phoenix - Richard Wayne Farine, 66, went with God August 3, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Born and raised in Ohio, he met the love of his life, Monica, who became his wife and shared with him fifty years of love, a beautiful family, and cherished memories from Ohio to Arizona. Family was important to him; his memory lives on through his wife, children: Richard, Vincent, and Brittany, granddaughter: Vera, beloved relatives: Will, Tom, Aunt Toni, Frank, Gary, Aunt Diane, Mark, Dennis, Paul, Rita, and Monique, all his good friends, and brothers: Barry and Michael. He goes now to reunite with his father, Albert, and mother, Helen. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Friends and family can write a special memory to his tribute wall at www.hansenmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved