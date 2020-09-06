Richard Yen



Phoenix - Richard Yen, 93, died peacefully August 31, 2020.



Richard was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1927, where he attended Alhambra Elementary School and Phoenix Union High School. After graduating from high school he served in the U.S. Navy as a "Seabee" and later as a paymaster at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Following the end of WWII, he attended Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, he met and married the love of his life, Joan Jue, his wife of more than 70 years.



Following their marriage, Richard worked with his father-in-law (San Tong Jue) and his brother-in-law (Jack Jue) in the family farming operations throughout California. Later, he and Joan returned to Phoenix where, for years, Richard managed his father's grocery business, Harry's Food Market, at the intersection of Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.



As the landscape for local groceries changed, Richard completed his college education, receiving his BA in Business Management from ASU. With his degree, he became a stock broker and eventually the manager of the brokerage office of AG Edwards in Sun City, Arizona before his retirement.



In his large family, Richard was the last of his generation, having survived the passing of his four siblings, Cobb Ong, Susie Luke, Helen Fong and Aster Yen.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, and is survived by his children: Richard Scott Yen of San Diego (Jude, deceased) (Sue), Robert E. Yen of Phoenix (Li Kiun) and Jenifer Y. Pang of Phoenix (Yin). He is also survived by six grandchildren: Richard Christopher Yen (Erika), Stephen Richard Yen, Michael Richard Pang, Harrison Scott Yen (Saori), Joan Emily Yen (Matt Young), Kalia Jay Pang; and by three great-grandchildren: Levi Richard Yen, Margot Rose Yen, Keanu "Keke" Matthew Young and Keke's sister, who is expected later this year.



Unfortunately, during this time of pandemic, services will be limited to a small private gathering of immediate family.



Donations celebrating Richard's life may be made to: The Desert Jade Women's Club Scholarship Fund: C/o Mary Tang, 1209 E. Steamboat Bend Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store