Richard Ziriax
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Richard Ziriax on Friday April 17, due to a chronic illness. He was 62 years old and a life-long Arizona resident. Richard loved the outdoors, meteorology, geology, hydrology and dinner with friends. He consulted as a hydrologist on many Arizona development projects. He also was an active member of the Scottsdale League for the Arts, volunteering at the Scottsdale Culinary Festival. He is survived by his stepmother, Ruth Eleanor Ziriax, and his brother, John Miles Ziriax, his sister-in-law, Virginia Hart, his niece, Margaret Ruth Ziriax, and nephew, John Gilbert Ziriax. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Scottsdale League for the Arts. Due to social distancing and travel, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020