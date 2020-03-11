|
Rick Alvin Favela, 61 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife Irene "Piggie" Favela, one son; Ricky Favela, one daughter; Stephanie Favela, 3 Step-daughters, 2 sons in law, 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 brothers and 1 sister. His service will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Universal South Mountain Mortuary 7007 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. Interment will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020