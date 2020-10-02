1/1
Rick Sandoz
Rick Sandoz

Rick Sandoz, age 69 died on September 25, 2020. He spent 25 years in the classroom teaching geography and industrial arts for Mesa Public Schools. Rick loved adventure. He got his pilot's license at age 16 and later became a flight instructor. He loved riding his motorcycle, fixing old cars and attending car shows. He also loved his two daughters, Kara Stanley (Jason), and Katie (Jason Gresh) very much.

He is also survived by his granddaughters Kyra, Lexi, and Hailey, former wife, Kathy Kerby, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

In light of the COVID-19, services will be a private family memorial. Tributes to Rick can be made in the name of a college fund for his grandchildren. Contact karalindsey11@gmail.com.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
