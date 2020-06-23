Rita Fendrick
Rita Fendrick

Rita Gomez Fendrick passed away June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.

Survived by five children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Rita retired from Intel after a 20 year career. She loved cooking shows and spending time with her family.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 27, at 10 AM at Valley of the Sun.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Valley of the Sun
