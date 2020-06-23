Rita Fendrick



Rita Gomez Fendrick passed away June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.



Survived by five children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Rita retired from Intel after a 20 year career. She loved cooking shows and spending time with her family.



A celebration of her life will be held on June 27, at 10 AM at Valley of the Sun.









