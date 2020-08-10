Rita H. (Wulf) Correa
1932-2020
Rita Correa passed away August 6, 2020 after a recent stroke. Everyone knew her as a devoted wife, mother, and Catholic. She spent years as a volunteer and a religious educator in the Church she so loved. We will miss her sweet smile, her cheerful attitude, and her selfless nature.
Rita was born in 1932 in Reading, Ohio, to Philomena (Broerman) and John T. Wulf, the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and ventured to California to pursue a teaching career. There she met Melville L. Correa who she married in December 1956.
While raising six children, she always had time to volunteer at her local parish and children's schools. In Salt Lake City, Valencia, and Sun Lakes, she developed and managed the religious programs for school-aged children. She was active in the Sun Lakes community as a member of the Church Bereavement Council, President of the Women's Golf Association, and other local organizations.
Rita is survived by her loving husband Mel of more than 63 years, children Deborah Correa (Mark Wilson), Keith, Sheila Thompson (Steve), Matthew, Mark, and John, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers Bobby and Russell (Eve), and brother-in-law Earl Correa (Patty). In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. Services will be held at a later date.