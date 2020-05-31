So sorry to read about Rita M. Hupp King.
I knew her uncle, the late Al Arnold.
Rita King
Glendale - Rita King, 91, of Glendale, AZ died May 21, 2020. A former Honeywell employee. Rita was born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles. Survivors include daughter, Kristina Gutierrez, one sister; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. You are in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements were handled by Chapel of the Chimes mortuary.
Glendale - Rita King, 91, of Glendale, AZ died May 21, 2020. A former Honeywell employee. Rita was born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles. Survivors include daughter, Kristina Gutierrez, one sister; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. You are in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements were handled by Chapel of the Chimes mortuary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.