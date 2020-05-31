Rita King



Glendale - Rita King, 91, of Glendale, AZ died May 21, 2020. A former Honeywell employee. Rita was born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles. Survivors include daughter, Kristina Gutierrez, one sister; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. You are in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements were handled by Chapel of the Chimes mortuary.









