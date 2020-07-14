Rita Lee Ussery



Rita Lee Ussery, 76, suddenly passed away on Monday July 6, 2020. She was born December 10, 1943 in Kentfield, CA.



When she was younger she was a waitress in Navato, CA to support her young daughter, She met the love of her life in the 70's, Harvey J. Ussery, who had 4 older children of his own (3 daughters and a son). They decided to blend their families to become one. They were not bonded by blood but they were in love.



She moved to Arizona were she worked construction with her husband then worked as a switch bard operator at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, AZ. Later she moved back to California where to decided to open up an Antique store in Clearlake. When she was ready to retire she moved to Yuma, AZ. After the loss of her husband, she did her final move to Goodyear, AZ to be closer to her family.



She was the President of Converted Coach for several years, Loved to travel the country and really enjoyed going to Las Vegas with her sister Linda. She was an animal loved to no end and cherished her 2 miniature dachshunds Chloe and Zoe who where by her side when she left this world.



Rita is survived by 3 daughters Stacy Bronson, Susan Matyas, Sandra Osborn; 1 son Thomas Ussery; 10 grandchildren Jeremy Holden, Kristopher Owen, Nicholas Owen, Kari Ramirez, Jessica Curran, Matthew Osborn, Amanda Barren, Jonathon Ussery, Joshua Ussery, Katrina Ondracek-Wilson; 11 great grandchildren Ciara Holden, Zackary Holden, Gavin Owen, Ethan Ramirez, Nash Ramirez, Ryan Osborn, Reed Osborn, William Barren IV, Luke Barren, Noah Ussery, Myles Ussery; sister Linda Reason and brother Alfred Preston.



She was preceded in death by her parents Al & Jean Preston, husband Harvey Ussery, eldest daughter Barbara Ondracek and youngest sister Debra Wilson.



Service on Wednesday July 15th at 10am. Family will have a private graveside burial. Located at the Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, 200 W Beardsley Rd. in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Halo or the AZ Humane Society.









