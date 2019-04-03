Services
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
Saguaro Ranch
9802 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ
Rita M. Perez


Rita M Perez

Glendale - Rita M Perez, born June 17, 1940 in Glendale, AZ finally saw her white dove on March 8, 2019. She has become the sheep that cannot be snatched from her father's hand.

Rita worked as a secretary for AZ state water dept for many years.

She is preceded in death by her brother Jose (Pera) Perez and sister Evangelina (Michie) Andrade. She is survived by 9 living nephews and nieces and multitude of great nephews and nieces and cousins.

Celebration of life will be Sunday Apr 7 from 1-4 at Saguaro Ranch 9802 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ. Ramada 1 from 1-4.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
