Rita Murrietta
Scottsdale - Rita Murrietta, 86, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on February 16, 2019. Rita was born in Ray, AZ on March 16, 1932 to Juan and Otila Ruiz. She was one of seven siblings. Rita graduated from Mesa High School in 1950 and worked in the banking industry for almost 45 years before retiring in 1994. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Ozzie. They shared 66 years together, and were blessed with five children, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The kids will remember their mother as a hardworking, loving and caring woman who enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Rita and Ozzie enjoyed spending time traveling and spending summers at their cabin in Munds Park, AZ. They were devoted to each other and to their children. Rita is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ozzie, sons, Vince (Theresa), Mark (Jackie), John (Lorraine), daughters, Terrie (Tom) and Peggy, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Joey, her brother, Richard and her sister, Rose. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20 from 5-7 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Reception to follow the funeral service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019