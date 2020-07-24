1/
Rita Rose Brown
1934 - 2020
Rita Rose Brown

Glendale - Brown, Rita Rose (Marx Rodocker) was born March 15, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio and passed on July 24, 2020. She is survived by her spouse David George Brown and daughter Debbie (Phil) White four stepchildren Debra (Ken) McGuire, Dianna Claassen, Dayna Brown and David Brown II, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Rita was into healthy living and vitamins, and always had a word of wisdom about living healthy. Alzheimer's type dementia cruelly stole her from us over the last several years, and she tried to hide it until it was impossible. She was a kind and wonderful woman that will be missed by all of those that were lucky enough to know her. After retirement she and Dave painted Dianna's home and brought their grandson Eric to and from work and school events. She was our champion. She was a gentle and delicate soul who did not want to "be a bother" as she got older. It was no bother; you will be missed.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
