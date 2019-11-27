|
|
Robert A. Bonin
Glendale - Robert A. Bonin, 92, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on July 7, 1927. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He retired from Civil Service, was a lifetime member of FRA, , , American Legion, KofC and BPOE. He was a devout Catholic and had a passion for life and family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He leaves behind two daughters Cindy (Charlie) Gray of Sturgis, SD and Sherry (Eddie) Burruel of Glendale, AZ. His 6 grandkids, 11 great grandkids, and many dear friends. Bob will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. December 5, 2019 sharing memories will be at 8:30am at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary and Memorial mass will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 10:00am. Bob will join his wife Agnes at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD. For more information or to leave a tribute please visit www.chaplofthechimesmortuary.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019