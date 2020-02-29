|
|
Robert A. Coinman
Robert A. Coinman, 93, passed away at home on February 2, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1927 in Oberlin, Ohio to proud parents Steve and Esther Coinman. Robert attended Oberlin High School where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. During his senior year in HS, he was drafted for WWII service and allowed to report upon graduation. After basic training he was deployed to Italy. Shortly after returning from WWII, Robert met and later married Nancy Spaulding. In the following years, they welcomed the birth of two sons, Greg and Kevin. Robert graduated from Baldwin Wallace with a degree in business. Robert joined Saga Foods in 1960 and was transferred to ASU in 1962. He spent more than a decade managing the food service units in many dormitories (Saguaro, Memorial Union, Manzanita, La Mancha, Palo Verde) and the concessions at ASU sporting events. Robert was an avid sports fan, outdoorsman, motorcyclist, and cowboy. He especially enjoyed rodeos and country dancing. Robert was a devoted husband, father, and friend.
Robert was a remarkable man, one who never wavered in his values and in his word. He will be missed, and he will be remembered fondly by family and friends.
Robert is survived by two sons, Greg and Kevin, sister Nancy Calhoun, Granddaughter Amber Mclaughlin, Great Granddaughter Posey Mclaughlin, nephews Rory, Steve, Thomas Calhoun, niece Traci Savino, great nieces and nephews, and his dog Velcro.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020