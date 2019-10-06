|
Robert Albert Sowinski
Phoenix - Robert (Bob) passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born at home in Dearborn, Michigan on October 11, 1934, to Louis Peter and Mary Louise Sowinski. He was the middle of three children, Louis Peter Sowinski Jr. (1930 - 1998), and Rose Mary Korte. From 1957 to 1963, Bob served his country both stateside and in Germany while in the U.S. Army. He was an all around athlete, especially as a goalie in ice hockey and loved golfing and bowling. He enjoyed sharing his time with his nephews, niece and the community by coaching little league sports. Some of the things that Bob will be fondly remembered for are his dry humor, jokes, funny sayings and quick wit. He was everybody's favorite "Smart Ass." His service in the auto industry in Michigan spanned the 1980's and brought him to the Phoenix area, where he retired in 2014. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne Marie (Konopatzki) Sowinski and is survived by his daughter Beth Anne Bradley, Westland, MI; wife, Julie (Stecker) Sowinski (Plymouth, MI), Phoenix, AZ and step-daughter Yvette Lynn Coulter. Additionally, he is survived by grandchildren Natalie Anne Sowinski, Madison Heights, MI; Victoria Marie Bayter, Los Angeles, CA; Trisha Lynn Harding, San Diego, CA; Matthew John Coulter, Monroe, MI; and two great-grandsons Brody and Trent. Bob was a loving mentor to his nephews and niece: Larry Sowinski, Zionsville, IN; Bob Sowinski, (1953 - 2018); Rick Sowinski, Canton, MI; Ken Sowinski, Dearborn Heights, MI; Mark Korte, Canton, MI; Matt Korte, Grosse Isle, MI; Melissa Korte, Walled Lake, MI; and two grandnephews and six grandnieces. Robert's final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 6, 2019