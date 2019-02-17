|
Robert Alexander Meisner
Windsor, CO - Robert Alexander Meisner entered heaven on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Robert was born February 22, 1930 in Windsor, Colorado to Carl and Molly Meisner; it was his Mother's birthday. He was preceded in death by his mother Amalia (Molly), his father Carl and his sister Louise and four other siblings that died at birth. His vision of heaven was a farm with rolling hills, meadows with horses and cows, and his dog Rover. His mother had the same heavenly vision minus Rover; they are now together.
In March, 1949, Robert married Marilyn Kirk and they had 5 children. Catherine Louise (aka Cathy), Louana Jean (aka Jeannie), Robert Roy (aka Robbie) born on his father's birthday February 22, Jack Duane (aka Jackie) born on February 4, Kirk Lynn (aka Kirkie) also born on his father's birthday February 22.
Robert's greatest passion in life was his job as a law enforcement officer. He began his career with Greeley PD in 1957 to 1961 and then beginning in 1965 worked as a Deputy for the Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff's Office until his retirement in 1987. After retirement, he worked as a State of Arizona Capitol Police officer for three years until he began his life of leisure.
Robert was married several times in his life; he just seemed to always be looking beyond what he had.
He is survived by many blessings:
5 children: Cathy Horst, who was his greatest caregiver throughout the last 20 years, Jean Yarbrough, Rob Meisner and his wife Charlotte, Jack Meisner and Deb, Kirk Meisner and his wife Kathy
7 Grandchildren: Tyler Yarbrough and his wife Lisa, Nikki Jaconelli and her husband Paul, Scot Horst and partner Jen, Brent Horst, Ethan Meisner, Troy Meisner, Eric Meisner
9 Great grandchildren: Zachary Yarbrough and his beloved partner Deanna, Magnus Yarbrough, Ashur Jaconelli, Kellen Jaconelli, Eli Jaconelli, Angelina Horst, Caleb Horst, Jesse Horst and Kayla Horst
1 Great Great Grandchild: Charlotte Yarbrough
His childrens' belief is to always surround your children with love; they are the awesome legacy you leave on earth.
In lieu of flowers, our Dad loved hamburgers with salt. Please take your loved one for a hamburger and enjoy the time spent with them.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Loveland, Colorado, with visitation one hour prior and burial following in Lakeview Cemetery, Windsor, Colorado.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019