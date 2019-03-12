Services
Robert Ashcraft
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - Robert (Bob) Ashcraft, 65, died peacefully in his home on Sunday March 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born April 20, 1953 in Fairmount, West Virginia. His mother moved the family to Arizona in 1968, where he graduated from West High School in 1971 and joined the US Army in 1972 thru 1975 where he spent a portion of his time serving in Germany. He had a passion and talent for woodcarving, was an avid reader, a trivia & crossword lover, a motorcycle enthusiast, was the best friend you could find and extreme family man.

Bob is survived by his two children, daughter Arla Ashcraft and son Austin Ashcraft, grandson Xander Ashcraft, ex-wife Susan Winder, sisters Deborah Porter, Sylvia Ansell, Traci Lough, Verda Hebner, Lisa Kreutzer, Marsha Lister and Loanne Fitzwater, aunt Marilyn Moore, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members all of whom he truly loved.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at the National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 12, 2019
