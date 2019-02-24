Robert "Bob" Allen Mathews



Surprise, AZ - Robert "Bob" Allen Mathews passed away peacefully in his home in Surprise, Az on Feb. 20th, 2019, at the age of 71 after battling cancer.



Preceded in death by his wife Jill (Jasperson) Mathews and son William Mathews.



Bob will be lovingly remembered by his son Daniel (Nikki) Mathews of WI, Daughter-in-Law Shawn (William) Mathews of MN, Grandchildren Christopher, Ryan, Sara, and Wyatt.



Brother-in-law to Jackie Jasperson of MO, Jay (Cindy) Jasperson of MN, and the late Jane Jasperson of MN. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.



In recent years, Bob was blessed to share the love and companionship of his fiancé Jan Hendrix of AZ, who stood by his side until his death.



Bob was born on March 17th, 1947 in Rochester, MN to Grayce (Goodenough) and Sydney Mathews. He married wife, Jill in 1968, and they lived in Pine Island, MN where they raised their family and he owned his own insurance business. Before starting a family, he served as Military Police in the Army Reserve. Later, they purchased a lake home in Spooner, WI where they enjoyed sunset cruises and cocktails on the lake with family and friends.



In 2012, Bob and Jill left the cold weather behind and moved to Sun City Grand in Surprise, AZ. A visit to grandpa included rides in the golf cart to get ice cream cones at the Grand Cafe and a pool that was always warm. Bob was very creative and made many beautiful things out of wood. Including carvings, furniture and his home in Minnesota. He was also quite handy around the house and loved to help others when needed.



Bob also enjoyed his morning coffee tradition with friends that started back in Pine Island and continued at the Grand Cafe in Sun City Grand.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name or in memory of his son, Officer William "Bill" Mathews to Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) or Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA).



https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/donatepage or https://mnlema.org



Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com