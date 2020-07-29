Robert Andersen



Phoenix - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Robert L. Andersen who passed away July 22, 2020.



Robert was born November 21, 1933 to Reuben and Annie (Rasmussen) in Hendley, Nebraska. He was raised in Marquette, NE, and graduated with the class of '52. He loved his Huskers. He served in the Air Force for 24 years retiring as a MSGT, serving in Japan, South Korea, and many U.S. air bases as a meteorologist. He continued serving his country in NOAA for 19 more years. He graduated with an Accounting degree from Moorhead State University. He served as Treasurer for the Fargo Church of Christ for many years. He followed baseball as a devoted Phillies fan and fan of his sons' baseball teams. He loved playing Pinochle in the service, and Hearts with his family. He didn't miss any Star Trek series, or Old West movies. He loved telling stories from the Air Force and Nebraska.



Robert is predeceased by two brothers, Roger, and Ronald, and survived by Raymond (Karen) of Marquette, NE, and 5 nephews and 3 nieces across the country.



Robert married Dora Jean (Allen), deceased, in July 1958, and was married for 48 years. He is survived by 8 children; William (Leslie), Cheryl (Randy Hartman), Gary (Beth), Michael, Larry (Nora), Stephen (Rebecca), John (Lisa) and Donna (Peter Feick). Robert is survived by 11 grandchildren; Ryan Hartman (Valerie), Sarah (Gage Durbin), Rachel (Evan Sheldon), James, Sol Davis, Wade, Jenna, Simon, Wesley, Gwenyth, Peter Andersen-Feick, and Piper Andersen-Feick. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren; David, Audrey, Jacob, Everett, and one due in January.



A funeral service will be held at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022 at 9:00 am on July 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held following at final resting place in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona









