1/1
Robert Andersen
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Andersen

Phoenix - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Robert L. Andersen who passed away July 22, 2020.

Robert was born November 21, 1933 to Reuben and Annie (Rasmussen) in Hendley, Nebraska. He was raised in Marquette, NE, and graduated with the class of '52. He loved his Huskers. He served in the Air Force for 24 years retiring as a MSGT, serving in Japan, South Korea, and many U.S. air bases as a meteorologist. He continued serving his country in NOAA for 19 more years. He graduated with an Accounting degree from Moorhead State University. He served as Treasurer for the Fargo Church of Christ for many years. He followed baseball as a devoted Phillies fan and fan of his sons' baseball teams. He loved playing Pinochle in the service, and Hearts with his family. He didn't miss any Star Trek series, or Old West movies. He loved telling stories from the Air Force and Nebraska.

Robert is predeceased by two brothers, Roger, and Ronald, and survived by Raymond (Karen) of Marquette, NE, and 5 nephews and 3 nieces across the country.

Robert married Dora Jean (Allen), deceased, in July 1958, and was married for 48 years. He is survived by 8 children; William (Leslie), Cheryl (Randy Hartman), Gary (Beth), Michael, Larry (Nora), Stephen (Rebecca), John (Lisa) and Donna (Peter Feick). Robert is survived by 11 grandchildren; Ryan Hartman (Valerie), Sarah (Gage Durbin), Rachel (Evan Sheldon), James, Sol Davis, Wade, Jenna, Simon, Wesley, Gwenyth, Peter Andersen-Feick, and Piper Andersen-Feick. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren; David, Audrey, Jacob, Everett, and one due in January.

A funeral service will be held at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85022 at 9:00 am on July 31, 2020. A private graveside service will be held following at final resting place in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shadow Mountain Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved