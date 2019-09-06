|
Robert Arnold "Bob" Gayle, Sr.
Scottsdale - On September 1 at 5:55 pm Robert Arnold "Bob" Gayle, Sr. passed away quietly at the Eckstein Center in Scottsdale.
Robert "Bob" Gayle was born on March 16, 1936 and is preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Reatha Gayle. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his brother and his wife, Richard and MaryAnn Gayle, his sons Robert Jr, Perry, Jerry, and Keith, along with 9 grand children, 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the American Legion Post 44 located at 7145 E 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 from 1 pm to 4 pm. His final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 6, 2019