Robert B. Mathison
Phoenix - On Thursday April 23, 2020 Robert B. Mathison "Bob", a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82. Bob died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. His beloved wife of 53 years, Sue Mathison, was by his side. Bob was born on June 8, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. He was one of thirteen children born to Henry Mathison and Katheryn Luzier. At the young age of seventeen, he ventured out to the West Coast as an enlistee with the United States Marines. During his time at Camp Pendleton, he played baseball for the Marines. He was one of the youngest players in the Marines baseball organization history to ever play on the team. After returning to Detroit, Bob continued to play baseball for various baseball organizations. Bob and his young family ventured out West to Phoenix, Arizona from Sterling Heights, Michigan in 1976. His competitiveness on the field translated to a successful career with Allstate Insurance. Bob established and maintained a successful career with Allstate Insurance for over 40 years! He always ensured you were "In Good Hands". His local office in Moon Valley was a mainstay for many! His compassion for sports was strong, in particular, his affinity for the Detroit Tigers. He was an avid life-long Tiger fan! His love for competition led him onto the many golf courses as an avid player. Over the past thirty years, he participated in various men's golf leagues in the Valley. He shot his age on several occasions but would never tell anyone because he did not want them to know his age! However, his proudest achievements on the course were his hole in ones on two separate occasions!
May you continue to hit homeruns and sink hole in ones in Heaven! Thank you for instilling the values that led to your success in life and giving us the wonderful life we have! We are forever grateful! You are loved and missed greatly! We love you very much!
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sue Mathison; daughters Cindy Tenn, Jennifer (Scott) Kaus and son Greg (Amy) Mathison; granddaughters Ayden K., Olivia M. and Ashlyn M.; his grandsons Nicholas T., Bradley T., Corey M., Robbie M. and Broderick M. He is predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Mathison and son-in-law Gary Tenn.
Due to the current Virus we will have a Celebration of Life Party in the coming months (TBA) once it is safe. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.