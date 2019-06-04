|
|
Robert Balzano
Scottsdale - Robert Balzano, 81, a resident of Scottsdale, passed away May 30, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL in 1937, Robert was the youngest of 4 children. He moved to Phoenix in 1969 to enjoy warmer weather and take advantage of business opportunities. Robert was a successful private business owner of several companies and an active part of his community.
In addition to spending time with family and friends, Robert enjoyed traveling, visual arts, music, scuba diving and was an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa and Jeanne; and his sister Ada.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30pm on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. A celebration of Robert's life will follow at Mora Italian Restaurant, 5651 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85014.Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 4, 2019